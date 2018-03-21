eBay ran a site-wide 15% discount (capped at $50) for yesterday only, though it turns out that the 20% discount for select sellers is still going on. Case in point: you can purchase a set of Google Assistant-equipped Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $299.95, down from $349.95.

As most everyone knows, the products in Bose's QuietComfort line are seriously good. The QC35s were already lauded for their great sound quality, comfortable build, and excellent noise cancellation, and the QC35 IIs build upon those by adding Google Assistant to the mix. Up to 20 hours of battery life are advertised, and you can use an audio cable with them if the battery does die on you.

To get the $50 discount, use code PRETTYDAY at checkout. The seller, eBags (not to be confused with eBay) has a tremendous amount of positive feedback, so buy with confidence. These headphones are new with tags, and both black and silver models are available. Shipping is free.