Most voice assistants can make calls and send texts without the user having to touch his/her screen, but that wasn't true for Cortana on Android until now. The latest update adds this capability, and even though it's nothing groundbreaking, it's sure to make your life just a little bit more convenient if you use Cortana regularly.
WHAT'S NEW
- Calling and texting is supported via Cortana voice input. Now complete these tasks without tapping on the screen.
- Your email commitments are archived in one central place.
I tried this new capability out on my phone, and things went pretty smoothly. Calling is a one-step process if you say "call John," or a two-step one if you just say "call" first and make Cortana ask you for the name. Texting is much the same; saying "text John hello" will bring you to a confirmation screen with options to send and cancel the message, but simply saying "text John" will cause Cortana to request the message first. It's nothing we haven't seen before.
The update should already be live on the Play Store with version 2.10.2.2135, but we've got the latest Cortana APK over at APK Mirror if you need it.
