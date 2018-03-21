If you're anything like me, you probably have an unending list of books that you want to read but never actually get around to because you just don't have the time or the patience. Audiobooks are a great way to take back some of the time that's spent on a commute or on the treadmill, so it's no surprise that Amazon-owned Audible is so popular. So popular, in fact, that it has now crossed 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

While the number is certainly very big, it's not likely that all those downloads correspond to paying subscribers. Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world, 'only' has around 70 million paying subscribers, for example. Audible is not available in as many countries as Spotify and the monthly subscription is more expensive, so it stands to reason that many of those downloads are from users who simply wanted to try out the service.

Speaking of trying out Audible; if you're curious about having a go at audiobooks, Sonos and Audible have very recently partnered to offer new users a one-month free trial which comes with 3 free audiobooks, including Miles Davis' autobiography. The usual trial comes with a single audiobook, so this is a great opportunity to take advantage of. The promotion is also supposed to only be available for Sonos owners, but there have been reports that it's worked for users who don't have a speaker or that simply connected to a friend's system, so it might be worth a try.