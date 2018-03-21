Article Contents
Welcome to another round of app sales. Today's list is much smaller than Monday's (mercifully), but it still features some notable entries (which you will find in bold). Anyway, enjoy and I'll see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Football Corners TIPS VIP $5.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Fakeme — Create You Create Me Create We $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
Games
- Riddle That Premium $1.00 -> Free; 7 hours
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Earthy KLWP Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Icon of Fame - Simple yet good Iconpack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Teardrop Pixel Dark White AMOLED UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- VertIcons Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; 2 days
- M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $34.99; 2 days
- Learn German LuvLingua Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Loud Player - Audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ray Financial Calculator Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- 10monkeys Diver | Addition $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days
- Color by Numbers - Cars + $4.49 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Dot to Dot - Animals $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- The Light Within You $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Governor of Poker 2 Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- IQ Test Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Nanuleu $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Vital Tones Deep Sleep Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
- Vital Tones Lucid Dreams Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Total Phone Cleaner $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
