Subscribing to a news organization helps support quality journalism, but getting subscriptions set up can be a pain. You've got to manage logins and payment methods for everything separately, and not all operations have the resources to manage a subscription service on their own. That's where Subscribe with Google comes in. This new service lets you sign up for subscriptions on news websites via your Google account.
Subscribe with Google is live in a handful of countries including the US, Brazil, the UK, Australia, Mexico, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan. Google is launching with a group of partners that will vary by country. So far, that list includes The New York Times, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Telegraph, and more. To subscribe, just make sure you're logged into Google, and then choose your desired subscription.
As long as you remain logged in, you'll be able to enjoy unfettered access to your Subscribe with Google sites. Because it's tied to your Google account, it should be easier to access that content across devices without a bunch of additional logins. Google will also enhance search results when you subscribe to a publication. A "dedicated search module" will highlight stories from your subscribed sites, but it won't affect search ranking for the main results.
News publishers are encouraged to visit the Subscribe with Google page to find out how they can take advantage of the service. Before you ask, yes, we are looking into the possibility of adding Subscribe with Google support to Android Police. No promises, though.
