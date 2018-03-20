There aren't a lot of people that get excited about sprinkler systems, but with how much we dig on smart home hardware, we're some of them. That's why we're excited to announce that Rachio has just announced its third generation automated sprinkler hardware. The new Rachio 3 Spart Sprinkler Controller improves on the 2nd generation model by adding upgraded hyperlocal weather, dual-band Wi-Fi support, easy-press connectors for seamless installation, extra hardware controls, and compatibility with the new Rachio 3 Wireless Flow Meter. It'll run you $249 for a limited time, and pre-orders are open today.

Rachio is a big name in smart sprinklers—the company just secured an additional $10M in Series B funding, in fact—and our own Artem nerds out on the details of his sprinkler system the way some people do about their car or computer. As someone who rents rather than owns, I don't get much use from sprinklers myself, but I can see the appeal. Especially if you live in a drought-stricken area where you could be concerned about over-watering after rainy days.

Thanks to the hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Plus in the new Rachio 3, your sprinkler system will be even more accurate in determining when to water, helping save both the environment and money on your water bill. "With more than sixty percent of residential water waste in the United States occurring outdoors," says Christ Kine, CEO of Rachio, "our new products empower consumers to be smarter with water, so they don’t have to choose between conservation and easily maintaining a beautiful landscape.”

We asked Rachio for a bit more details about the hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Plus, and if it might be coming to the earlier generation models. So far, Rachio doesn't have any plans to do that, but it hasn't ruled it out. The hyperlocal weather obviously can't precisely determine what the weather is at your home (unless you have a public weather station), but it's able to take into account available data nearby to get a much better idea, rather than just sticking with a single source.

Like the company's previous smart sprinkler controllers, the Rachio 3 is cloud-connected so you can control your watering schedule even away from home. And the new easy press connectors will make for easier installation, in case you aren't too handy. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is probably overdue considering most smart hardware these days supports it. Living in the city, it's pretty much 5GHz or nothing, given the congestion.

The new Wireless Flow Meter is available in a bundle with the Rachio 3, and it adds leak detection notifications with instant zone shut-off and more precise water usage monitoring. I remember as a kid, the sprinklers in our yard were prone to springtime floods after the winter had its toll. Presumably with something like this the rampant flooding we experienced would have been avoided, and we'd have known of the problem sooner.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is available for pre-order today at the promotional price of $249. We don't know what the price is set to rise to later, or how much the bundle including the flow meter might go for, but presumably, Rachio will have that information soon. In the meantime, interested parties can pre-order the 3rd gen sprinkler controller at Rachio's site.