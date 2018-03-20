It was a big deal some years back when Plex added Chromecast support. Google's Chromecast platform has only gotten more useful since then, and now Plex's Chromecast UI is getting an overdue revamp. The new interface looks nicer, but it also comes with functional improvements like better slideshow support and subtitle resizing.

These changes apply when using a device like your phone or PC to cast content to a Chromecast or another Cast-enabled device. Here's the full list of changes.

Better support for photo/video slideshows

Improved HEVC support for NVIDIA SHIELD

Updated subtitles support and the ability to resize subs on the fly from the Plex web app

Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB critic ratings

Better support for more display resolutions and aspect ratios

The updated Chromecast experience appears to be live for everyone right now. Your content previews include a blurred background and additional info like Rotten Tomatoes scores. Plex says the new framework will allow it to add more features in the future like automatic quality adjustments and live TV.