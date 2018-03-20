LG has released a number of V30 variants over the past few months, with some of them running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box (like the V30S ThinQ). Unfortunately, the company has been slow to update the Nougat-powered V30 and V30+, at least outside of South Korea. The Verizon V30 received Android 8.0 earlier this month, and now the Sprint model is next.
We received the above screenshot from one of our readers (thanks Ted!), who said the update was 1.7GB in size. Sprint has not yet posted a changelog for the update, but it has a newer security patch level (March 1) than the Verizon V30 Oreo update. Presumably, it's otherwise identical.
Let us know in the comments below if the Oreo update arrives on your Sprint V30.
- Thanks:
- Ted
