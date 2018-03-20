There are many cities around the world where traffic is insane and getting around on a motorcycle is faster, more convenient for parking, and cheaper than buying and maintaining a car, not to mention the gas prices. But motorcycle drivers often don't really know which road to take on Google Maps: they're not cars but they're not bicycles either. Last December, Google Maps started rolling out a two-wheeler mode in India that helps motorcyclists find roads specifically tailored for them. Now the same mode is starting to show up for users in Indonesia.

Google has been making a push to provide more services in Indonesia and this one gets added to the existing long list. If you drive a motorcycle in Indonesia, check the Driving tab and you should see a new Two-wheelers card right there. You can also find the option as a mode of transport while getting directions inside the app.