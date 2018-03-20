Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Florence

Android Police coverage: Florence is an emotional game about relationships by Monument Valley's lead designer, and now it's out for Android

Florence is a narrative-driven game that follows along with the protagonist as she discovers the ins and outs of her newest relationship. The gameplay only offers a few small puzzles that you work through, mainly to progress the story, which is the real point of playing. The animation is top notch, and the story is amusing, though it could have used more interesting puzzles.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is intimate, raw and personal.

My Tamagotchi Forever

Android Police coverage: Bandai Namco's virtual pet simulation game 'My Tamagotchi Forever' is out

My Tamagotchi Forever takes everything you loved about the classic pet simulation game and adds on top a few new mechanics and a bunch of in-app purchases. Basically, Tamagotchi got the free-to-play treatment with this release. There is still some enjoyable gameplay to be found, but you will have to put up with many grindy elements too.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Raise your very own Tamagotchi characters, and share your adventures with your friends. Your Tamagotchi character needs your daily care to stay healthy and happy. Keep it well fed, washed, and entertained, then meet other Tamagotchi friends in town for more fun.

A&E® Crime Scene: AR

Google has been pushing an initiative for more augmented reality games, and oh boy have developers been delivering. There are a bunch of AR releases in this week's game roundup, and A&E Crime Scene: AR is the first I'm going to talk about. It is, of course, a tie-in release for the majority of A&E's crime and investigation shows. You get to investigate crimes in your own home, or anywhere you like, thanks to the game's use of AR.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Inspired by A&E Crime/Investigation shows (First 48, Crime 360 and Live PD), experience what it’s like to work crime scenes from the comfort of your own home. Using an AR-supported device with AR Core, the latest cutting-edge augmented reality tech from Google, you can select cases, scan rooms and find clues.

Smash Tanks!

Smash Tanks! is another augmented reality title, but this one plays a lot like a 3D game of Worms. You get to lob projectiles at your opponent's tanks in both single-player and multiplayer modes. What's cool is that you can play this game anywhere you like, and the entire thing will be superimposed on top of your current surroundings as you view it on your screen.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Battle friends & family in AR (Augmented Reality). Let’s SMASH TANKS.

Tank battles in AUGMENTED REALITY

1 or 2 device MULTIPLAYER

Battle bots in SINGLE PLAYER

Fling TANKS and SMASH your opponents

Use EXPLOSIVE weapons

TOTAL DESTRUCTION for endless strategy

Crazy CUSTOMISATION

Turn It On!

Turn It On! is an excellent little puzzle game filled with interactive brainteasers. It is your job to figure out what the buttons and knobs decorating a handful of random boxes do in order to solve each puzzle. There is a sequential order for interacting with these elements that you have to follow, which is the key to success.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Turn It On. is a collection of black boxes, where your task is to guess the mechanics behind. According to the played setting, you will use buttons, switches, wheels, knobs, handles, cogs, a handful of meters, displays, etc. You will need to recognize the machine's behavior and time your action wisely.

Lost in the Dungeon

Lost in the Dungeon is a dungeon crawler that uses a card-based system for its core gameplay. There are RPG mechanics as well that are used primarily for character growth. But what's interesting is how mixing card combat with RPG mechanics makes for an original concept that is pretty fun to play, and the fantastic art style only helps to cement how great this game is.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Lost in the Dungeon is a dungeon crawler based on a card system. The goal of the player is surviving to a series of increasingly hard dungeons thus being rewarded with the loot they need to get stronger and stronger. What characterizes the game is a combat system as much original as simple and intuitive without loosing in deep and strategy.

Toddler Educational Learning Games - CognitoBaby

Toddler Educational Learning Games is exactly what its name suggests, an educational learning game for kids. There are a total of 8 learning games, and each one includes clear audio instructions. These instructions offer 27 separate languages to choose from, so the majority of users should be covered no matter the language they speak. And best of all this is a premium release, so you don't have to worry about any ads or IAPS.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Finally, CognitoBaby joins Google Play. Favorite baby, toddler and preschooler games collected in one app with multilingual language learning platform where we learn numbers, animals, fruits, and vegetables, colors, flashcards with vehicles, music instruments and more. All this translated and voiced over to 27 languages.

Battle Planet AR

Threaks' latest release Battle Planet AR is another augmented reality title in today's list. It plays a lot like a twin-stick shooter, but it uses its AR tech to display the planets you battle on in your immediate surroundings. It also has roguelike underpinnings, so you are going to die often, but once you get the hang of it, you should be able to last longer and longer, which is your primary goal.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The very fabric of our universe has been compromised, Earth is now threatened by the deadly and unstoppable TERMINOIDS. Only the bravest souls stand a chance against their relentless onslaught. A new enemy, a new kind of war. Battle Planet AR brings the fight to you.

Knightfall™ AR

The next augmented reality game this week is Knightfall AR, another release from A&E. The theme has to do with the Knights Templar, and it is your job to defend your city and a religious artifact from invading troops. The gameplay is similar to most tower defense games, but the twist is that it uses AR for deeper immersion.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Knightfall AR is an augmented reality experience designed by Milkroom Entertainment and co-developed by Milkroom Entertainment & Spectral Games that places you in the world of The Knights Templar, as they seek to defend the city of Acre from an invading army and protect Christianity’s most prized relic, the Holy Grail.

Towersplit: Stack & match colors to score!

Towersplit is a competitive color matching game. You and an opponent must match colored blocks in order to compete for the highest score. The more colors you can match in one turn, the better, and if individual blocks fall to match even more colors when the ones you just cleared disappear, the better for you and your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Stack the tower, match the colors, and block your opponent to win the match. Towersplit is a fun, cool puzzle game where two opponents try to crush each other in arcade-style duels. The gameplay is as simple as it is addictive: Just pick up a block and stack it inside the tower on your turn.

Ostrich Among Us

Ostrich Among Us is a goofy game of Simon Says played out by 4 ostriches. You control the last bird on the right, and by tapping on the screen to bury your head or swiping to kneel down, you can match the movements of every other ostrich in the line. If you can match them successfully you will have the chance to collect a bunch of coins, which can then be used for new hats.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs (none listed)

You are an ostrich, stumbled into a dancing group. With zero dancing skill, you try to keep up with the gang: watch and learn what everyone else does, wait for your turn, then do exactly the same. Keep dancing to attract your audience, the more fans you have, the more money you will earn.

YuME: Alice's Dream

NetEase Games' latest title to hit the Play Store is YuME: Alice's Dream, another augmented reality game in this week's roundup. The art style is beautiful thanks to the design choice to use traditional Chinese landscape paintings as its inspiration. The gameplay is chiefly centered around solving puzzles. But honestly, this is a game you play to enjoy its design more so that something you play through because of its gameplay mechanics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

In the old oriental country, one butterfly flew into Ling's dream, bringing a new journey like never before. Annual Collection is now available, including the 9 new levels in the China Chapter expansion and 2 extra levels telling more stories. Based on AR technology, presents painting style sceneries, puzzles combined with oriental culture and classical melodies, with a fantasy oriental journey in the real world.

Archlion Saga - Pocket-sized RPG

Archlion Saga is the latest English release from Kemco. It's a turn-based RPG that uses 8-bit graphics. Apparently, the end of the world is coming, so it is your job as to save it. As you can guess, this doesn't stray too far from the all of the classic JRPG cliches Kemco is known for using time and time again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Completing is a piece of cake. A delight to beat the game for everyone. KEMCO's first chapter in the Pocket-sized RPG series. Short but adequate. A Pocket-sized RPG. Too many games in the dusty shelf waiting to be played? No problem, just a quickie to beat this one. Here you go an adventure packed with emotion and accomplishment.

_-_

Simple Machine's latest game _-_ has no name, it's just symbols. This odd naming choice reflects the actual gameplay, as it will be your job to align horizontal lines on the screen so that they move to the center. This center section is the area that allows you to clear the playfield, which is your goal, to move them to the center in order to remove all of the lines on the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Simple Obstacles

Puzzling

Determination

Solutions

Ascend

Again

Just Jump

Ketchapp's Just Jump is a mini-game collection that contain 9 seperate games. 8 of those mini-games are easily played whenever you like and range in mechanics, but it is the secret 9th game that will be tricky to find. Some of these games will take practice, while others you will breeze right through. But luckily there is something for everyone since there are so many games to choose from.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Enjoy 9 exciting games. Try to stay on the cubes. Can you react fast enough? Your path is being built in real time with an exciting combination of cubes. Just Jump is a collection of games:

Nerves

Ball Jump 2

Ball Fall

Invert

2 Balls

Speed Up

Gravity

Space

Runventure

Runventure is designed to be a casual platformer that anyone can play thanks to controls that work with a single finger. This means it is also an auto-runner. But instead of tapping on the screen to jump, you can hold your tap to get a more arched range of movement that will land you exactly where you want to go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

It’s time for Runventure. New way to play platform game with ONE FINGER. JUMP in to the action and EXPLORE mysterious lands in search of TREASURES. Avoid the DANGER, RUN through various locations. JUNGLES, TEMPLES, CASTLES and many other places loaded with deadly traps and hordes of enemies.

Idle Skies

Idle Skies is an enjoyable idle tapping game with 60 aircraft to unlock and 6 different worlds to discover. There are more than 25 separate aircraft upgrades, and the overall experience is relaxing thanks to the wonderful music. As far as gameplay is concerned, this is a standard idle game, so once you get going, it kind of plays itself. You will spend the majority of your time micromanaging your planes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

Have you ever dreamed of being a king of skies? In Idle Skies you can do it! Buy new planes, upgrade them and visit amazing worlds. With every step you are getting closer to your desired empire. Over the clouds there are plenty of secrets and it only depends on you whether you are able to discover them!

Animus - Stand Alone

Animus is billed as a stand-alone companion piece for TENBIRDS previous release Ire - Blood Memory. It is aiming to be Android's best Souls-like, which it almost nails. The graphics are fantastic, though the gameplay is a little hit or miss. Plus it's disappointing to see an upfront paid game that also includes costly in-app purchases.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Countless possibilities had been while hope rose and fell, but all were beaten into the dust, bringing an end to the age of champions. The lands now lay desolate and empty but for the acrimonious shadows, enslaved in the falsehood of their own creation. Yet... there is one left wandering the lands in torturous pilgrimage, to escape this prison... or end it.

Train Driver 2018

Ovidiu Pop has quite a few simulation games under its belt. The dev's latest release is a train simulator, which is a little different from their other vehicular sims. It will be your job to control a range of unique trains, each with their own specific features. Train Driver 2018 takes place in North America, which may not have the best train culture, but it surely has some magnificent scenery.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $13.99

Train Driver 2018 is the newest train simulator that will let you experience the real trains world. A huge Open World Map, amazing trains, unique features will make you feel like a real train mechanic. Travel across North America, carry people or haul freight trains. You will be able to drive steam, diesel or electric locomotives.

KleptoCats 2

KleptoCats 2 takes everything you loved about HyperBeard's original Kawaii-themed cat game and has added more cats. The gameplay is just as casual as ever, as this release is part pet simulation and part item collection. And sure, there may be a bunch of wait timers, but who cares when you have hundreds of virtual cats to pet and feed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Cute cats… Am I right?!? OK OK. There's more to KleptoCats than just hilarious, a-MEOW-zingly kawaii, blow-your mind cute cats… they have a dark side too. They can't stop stealing.!. Watch as they steal random, but funny… kinda useful, but not really… items, from everywhere in the galaxy.

UGA-CHA

UGA-CHA is like a mashup of an idle tapping game with the ridiculousness of combining cards in a hero collection game. As you earn currency, you can purchase new cards, which will then be added to your deck. If you get enough similar cards, you can combine them into more powerful creations.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $30.99

THE TOTEM WAR IS ON. MERGE same cards to upgrade tribe’s power. Save the tribe from scary, horrible monsters. U READY? LET’S REIGN THE TRIBE.

MERGE, MERGE. : Aim for SIX-STAR cards.

RED + RED = ???

Find your favorite UGA. I like KURIRI.!

If you cannot clear the wave, USE POTION TOTEM.

Try “REBIRTH” & reborn stronger.

Purchased totems with diamonds? Your power will DOUBLE UP.

Compete your friends.

Stress free auto-combat. – Easy play on the move.

No internet? – Don`t worry. Offline Play OK.

Lifeline Universe – Choose Your Own Story

Lifeline Universe is a hub for choose your own adventure games that may or may not take place within 3 Minute Games' Lifeline universe. So while this app isn't a game specifically, it does offer a ton of choose your own adventure games for you to pick from and play through.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

A limitless universe in story-telling waits for you…what choices will YOU make? What would happen in your favorite stories if you were in control? Play an interactive fiction adventure where your choices tell the tale. Attend a glitzy dinner party and witness a secret murder in the 1920’s.

Dragon Words 2

Dragon Words 2 is a casual word game that will have you linking letters on a board in order to create words. You can link your letters in any direction you like, and there is a wide variety of level types and objectives to work your way through. Oh, and there is no timer, so you can play at your own pace without having to worry about taking too long.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Help Sparx the dragon on his adventure through the stars in this fun-filled word game. Link together letters into awesome words and make your way through hundreds of levels scattered around the galaxy. On your journey you'll blast through Asteroids, collect Gems, battle against the Evil Jen - and much more.

Stardust Battle: 3v3 MOBA

PlayStack's Stardust Battle is a new 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 arena combat MOBA with a kid-friendly theme. Your job is to recruit a gang of heroes so that you can claim a section of the city for your alliance. Of course your main goal is to climb the leagues so that you can earn yourself some special prizes, which consist primarily of new hero skins. So expect plenty of fashion wars.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

Gangs of intelligent space creatures are fighting over a mysterious and delicious element known as "Stardust" that enhances the natural abilities of all beings... Play through the adventure mode and face off against the deadly gang bosses! To play at the highest level you must create a balanced team and use all your spells with skill!

Master of Eternity(MOE)

The aptly named Master of Eternity (which can be shortened to MOE) may not be to everyone's tastes thanks to its heavy use of anime pixies, but underneath the cutesy anime veneer is a combat system worth exploring. There is a heavy use of dating-sim mechanics to grow your pixies strength, though the combat side of the game is on point and makes for one of the better free-to-play SRPGs on Android.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Enlist now to launch into a universe full of endless excitement! Engaging narrative that explores the backstory of every Pixie, mechanics, equipment, and suits that grow more powerful and complex as you progress, and SRPG combat that's as simple to learn as it is hard to master!

AIIA

CLGamez's AIIA is an action RPG with attractive graphics and enjoyable gameplay. Unlike the majority of recent ARPGs, you actually get to control your character. But sadly the world is level-based and consists of too many small corridors. Some freedom to roam would have been nice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Feel the thrill coming from tips of your fingers. The highest-quality graphic that mobile game could ever make. ARPG game with stylish actions and hit effects. New adventure of Exelion knight begins now.

God of Attack VIP

God of Attack VIP is a fun little idle game that will have you endlessly tapping on the screen to defeat enemies and bash down castle gates. Like most idle games you will be micromanaging a plethora of different resources in order to keep your heroes as powerful and happy as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $89.99

VIP version benefits: Reward 100 gems + Remove benner. (Compensation video ads will not be removed.) Level up your hero while offline. Auto-play avengers have assembled. We've offered coupons worth hundreds of dollars.

The Horus Heresy: Legions

The Horus Heresy: Legions is a new trading card game that claims to contain real consequences that are dependant on your actions. You will build a deck of unstoppable soldiers, have the possibility to join a guild, and there are a few different multiplayer events that contain game-changing rewards. But the question remains, will enough people be playing to make any of this worthwhile?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Meet legendary heroes and villains and live through the most tragic civil war in Warhammer 40,000 history through a solo campaign with fearsome boss fights and PvP Events. Build a deck from an ever-expanding collection of cards, Legions and warlords with unique abilities from the Warhammer universe in this brutal TCG.

Zombie Gunship Revenant AR

Limbic's Zombie Gunship Revenant AR is the last augmented reality game in today's roundup, and it is a doozy. It takes all of your favorite gameplay found in their Zombie Gunship games and adds on top an AR mechanic that allows you to play from anywhere as if you were sitting right inside of a helicopter shooting zombies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

ZOMBIE GUNSHIP REVENANT is the ultimate augmented reality zombie shooter where you take control of a heavily-armed helicopter gunship and obliterate zombies from the sky. Requires a device running ARCore. Fly a Gunship Helicopter controlled by your movements and defend against a zombie apocalypse.

Tower Power

Tower Power is all about building towers, which you do by tapping on the screen. But that's not the only gameplay, as you will also be shooting birds from the top of this tower every so often. You do this by flinging your finger from the bottom of the screen upwards. And once those pesky birds are gone, you can go right back to tapping on the screen to make an even taller tower.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

Save your tribe, shoot the foul birds and build the tower deep into the sky.

