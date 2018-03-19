The Room: Old Sins released on iOS back in January. The preceding three entries in the acclaimed creepy puzzler series are all available on Android, but Old Sins, so far, is nowhere to be found. Developer Fireproof Games says the Android version is coming, but it might take a while.

In a blog post, Fireproof says Old Sins is technically up and running on Android, but that "having the game running on a couple of devices in the office, and having something that we can release on Google Play are very different things." Bugs small and major discovered after the game's initial iOS release and the wide variety of Android devices are the main culprits in the delay, the post says: Fireproof's last game, The Room Three, is available on nearly 14,000 different devices, and each individual device can present its own difficulties.

Fireproof hasn't given a timeframe, but it says internal testing has begun in earnest. Once the initial testing is complete, the game will enter quality assurance; then "a few rounds" of open betas, which will each take two to three weeks. Hopefully the process is quicker than it sounds—the iOS version of The Room: Old Sins is sitting pretty with a score of 4.9 out of five stars after more than 11,000 reviews on iTunes and we're eager to get our hands on the game.

You can read more about the Android development process on Fireproof's blog.