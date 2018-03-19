Cody saw the signs for its impending release a couple weeks back, and now it's live. Double-tap to advance tracks is apparently working in the tediously-long firmware version 1.1767.6040.G1-61495-545, according to 9to5Google.

We first noticed signs of the upcoming behavior in our teardown for Google app v7.2.3. As Cody noted then, it was supposed to be customizable, allowing one to select between either advancing tracks or triggering the Assistant to read notifications, which is the present function. So far, 9to5Google notes the option to remap that control doesn't appear to be live just yet in the headphone settings page for Google Assistant, so YMMV.

Since advancing tracks previously required either voice controls via Assistant or pulling out your phone to tap a button on a screen like some sort of troglodyte, the new addition should save a lot of time, and be far less embarrassing than talking to yourself on the subway.