A few weeks ago, Cody uncovered signs that the Google Assistant settings would get a new page dedicated to Purchases. Now the page is live for all of us at Android Police.

If you head over to the Assistant settings or to the Google Home app and tap More settings in the side menu, then scroll down, you'll see a new Purchases option between Shopping list and Shortcuts. It's there on all of our devices, so this seems to be a wide rollout. However, since the page is dedicated to purchases made through Assistant, none of us can see anything in it. Even Taylor, who made a purchase on Google Express, gets an empty Orders page. Seems like it has to be initiated via Assistant

If you've made a purchase through Assistant, beginning to end, do check it out and let us know if you see anything on this page.