Last summer, my wife and I got married and we moved from Portugal to Boston almost immediately after our honeymoon. It's great to have a place just for ourselves, but we quickly found that neither of us were big fans of having to vacuum our apartment. It's a laborious and monotonous job that takes up a lot of time, but it's also an unavoidable fact of life that homes get dirty and need to be cleaned regularly. Not wanting to spend an hour or more every week vacuuming up the place, we checked out The Wirecutter's robot vacuum recommendations and ordered their pick, the Ecovacs Deebot N79, half expecting we'd return it within a couple of weeks.

We set up the Deebot N79 using the app and scheduled it to run daily on our 850 sqft apartment, and soon discovered that this little robot actually does such a good job that we haven't had to vacuum our place manually since we bought it. Granted, we don't have pets or thick carpets, but we were both thoroughly impressed with the N79. Despite the quirks that come with the Deebot N79 not being a 'premium' robot vacuum — it doesn't have a mapping feature or a sophisticated navigation system, nor does it work with Alexa or Google Assistant — my wife and I are both very happy with our purchase.

If I've managed to sway you into considering buying your own robot vacuum, then you'll be happy to know that Amazon currently has a deal on the Ecovacs Deebot N79 that'll save you $50.60 off the regular price of $229.98 and get a free accessory kit with replacement filters and brushes (which usually costs $24.99) thrown in too. To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is add the Deebot N79 and the accessory kit to your cart and use the code MIR8RW8O at checkout.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 was Amazon's bestselling robot vacuum cleaner in 2017 and this is the best price we've seen so far in 2018. If you don't enjoy spending your weekends vacuuming, I would definitely recommend you consider giving the Deebot N79 a try.