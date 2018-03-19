Article Contents
Welcome to another Monday. I hope that all of you enjoyed your St. Patrick's Day (those of you who celebrate it) and rested well yesterday. Today's list is actually quite large, so there's plenty to look through. Have fun.
Free
Apps
- Cercle Trigonométrique $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- QR & Barcode Scanner PRO $3.99 -> Free; 1 day
Games
- Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Let's Foosball - Table Football (Soccer) $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Infinite Zombie: VIP (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Third grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Towaga $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Yum, Yum, Panda Fun $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Cartoon City 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dead Bunker $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dementia $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ekstar Chess $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Girl Mods MCPE Skins Installer $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Lucky Blocks MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Portal Gun Mod MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Weapon Sword Craft MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Material Dream - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Oron - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Hocus Pocus 3D $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mashup Dance Party 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Amphetamine Icon Pack (BETA) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Bubbles HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 6 days
- Gulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Candoy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Cute Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Amy Firefly - A bedtime story for kids $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
- Learn German from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
- Russian-English Phrasebook $1.50 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> $0.99; 5 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ultra Explorer Pro [PREMIUM] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Castro Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; 6 days
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
- Portrait Photography Poses Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
Games
- Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- Comomola Pirates: App for kids $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- 3D Galaxy Map Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Planar Conquest - 4X strategy $4.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Miriel's Enchanted Mystery $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Camel Up $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Descent: Death Valley HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sudoku Master PRO(No ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- WILOO $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amazing Fall Golden Autumn Falling leaf wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Battery Saver eXtreme $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Cache Cleaner Pro - Phone Boost $19.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Root Power Explorer Ultimate [LIFETIME] - 50% OFF $13.99 -> $5.49; 5 days
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
