Although there might have been a couple hiccups, Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are finally available for purchase in stores. The two phones might be more iterative than revolutionary, but they impressed us quite a lot in our review. So much so, in fact, that we gave the pair our Most Wanted superlative. David even recommended them over the Pixel 2 XL. So, with Samsung's latest flagships being worth it in our eyes, what do you think? Are you going to grab one?

They may still not be the perfect phones—if that Platonic ideal can ever really be met. But they cast a more than adequate shadow, especially when it comes to the camera's adjustable aperture and low-light performance. So long as you don't have too much motion, anyway, given the longer exposure.

Of course, software is always a small concern, but Samsung's don't-call-it-TouchWiz has made great strides in recent years. There's always the question of long-term performance when it comes to Galaxy S phones, and some of the additions like Bixby and AR Emoji are of limited utility. But as the stock-loving purists that we are, Samsung's software isn't as objectionable as it once was for us.

There are a lot of reasons to get a Galaxy S9 or S9+, and they're some of the two best phones you can get right now. So what about you, will you be picking one up?

Will you be getting (or have you already gotten) a Galaxy S9/S9+?

