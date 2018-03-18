Developers who wish to grant free access to paid content on the Play Store usually do so with a promo code. However, these codes aren't globally available, with Google instead having a list of 25 countries where they are. Google does add countries occasionally, though, and this time around, Argentina, Chile, and Peru have joined the list.

Here's the new full list of 28 countries:

Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Note that this list is for countries in which developers can issue promo codes; redeeming should be available worldwide. So if you live in one of the three new countries and were hoping for a way that you could gift apps or in-app purchases to certain users without affecting the entire pricing structure, here you go.