Every once in a while, Android Pa... er... Google Pay adds support for more banks and credit unions. Just a few days ago, 61 new US banks and credit unions were added to Google Pay. This time, the list of additions is much smaller, but still worthy of mention.

In Taiwan, the Shanghai Commercial Bank is now supported. In Australia, the Central Coast Credit Union, Endeavor Mutual Bank, Latitude Financial Services, and RACQ has been added. For an unknown reason, QT Mutual Bank Limited, Select ENCOMPASS Credit Union Limited, Wyong Shire Credit Union Limited have been removed from the list of supported banks/unions in Australia.