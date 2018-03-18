We just posted a deal on the dual-SIM versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ yesterday, but now the Note8 has been discounted by the same seller. The current price of $699.99 makes this cheaper than both the S9 and S9+, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a dual-SIM Note8.

The dual-SIM Galaxy Note8 initially arrived on eBay for a princely $899.99, then falling to $789.99 about two months later and $739.99 a week or two after that. But this $699.99 price is the lowest we've seen thus far. It sports a 6.3" 1440p AMOLED display, an Exynos 8895 (not a Snapdragon 835, because it's an international model), 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP cameras on the rear, an 8MP sensor up front, and a 3,300mAh battery. It's worth noting that since the microSD slot takes up the same space as the second SIM card, you can't use both SIM cards and a microSD simultaneously.

If you want one, you'd better hurry; the only color still available is black, and eBay's showing its typical "Limited quantity available" text. Hit the source link below to grab one.