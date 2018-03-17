Verizon models of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ began receiving their Android 8.0 Oreo updates two days ago, and now it's the T-Mobile models' turn. Samsung Experience 9.0 doesn't make any huge changes, at least to the end user, but it does add a few tweaks here and there and smooth the software out a bit.
The update weighs in at just over 1.5GB, brings the February security patch, and carries the build numbers you see above. Changes include standard Oreo things, like picture-in-picture, Autofill, and notification dots, as well as Samsung-exclusive features like more Edge lighting effects, Dual Messenger, and more.
My T-Mobile Galaxy S8+ pulled the update after I manually checked for it, and the smoother performance is definitely noticeable. The phone no longer feels like a complete slug while apps are downloading and installing, which is nice.
