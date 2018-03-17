It's definitely hard to keep up with all the different quick charging technologies. Most flagships use Qualcomm Quick Charge, some (like the Pixels) use USB-PD, and a few others use custom tech like OnePlus Dash Charge. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 is over a year old at this point, but for one reason or another, most devices have stuck with QC 3.0.

Qualcomm finally published a list of all the hardware that uses QC 4.0. Without further ado, here it is:

Razer Phone

Yep. It's just the Razer Phone. There's at least one phone that includes QC 4.0+, the ZTE Nubia Z17, but Qualcomm hasn't published a list of QC 4.0+ devices devices. The upcoming LG G7 is expected to have QC 4.0, so there might be a whopping two phones on this list soon. Imagine that!