Generally speaking, updates remove bugs, but in the case of Google's 2016 Pixel XL, a new problem was introduced with the Android 8.1 update this January. When charging in certain circumstances, the OG Pixel XL will (dangerously) attempt to pull up to 40% more current than it has negotiated from the charger, repeatedly entering and leaving a charging state as the charger shuts off due to overcurrent protection. So if you've noticed your Pixel XL recently flashing "charging rapidly" multiple times after being plugged into the stock charger, that's why.
At first glance, the specific circumstances required to trigger the problem might seem unlikely, but if you're using the stock charger, they're guaranteed. All that's needed is a USB-C PD-compliant charger of the correct wattage (like the stock charger) and a sufficiently drained battery. When the Pixel XL is plugged in, it will negotiate with the charger to pull up to 18W (9V/2A), but in reality, it will attempt to draw up to 25W (9V/2.8A).
A close-up of this image provided in the Issue Tracker. It can be difficult to parse, but see how the blue line for amperage nearly hits the bottom of the graph (over 2.8A) at 14s.
Thankfully, the stock charger is adequately engineered with overcurrent protections that shut off when this occurs, interrupting charging before the phone tries again. This cycle—starting to charge, pulling more power than requested, and disconnecting due to overcurrent protection—can happen up to 3 or 4 times before the phone begins to draw at a lower rate. But if a charger doesn't have that overcurrent protection or doesn't adequately meet other aspects of the USB-PD specification, this new behavior in the 2016 Pixel XL could be dangerous to consumers.
I have suffered from this issue myself over the last few months, and with the addition of charging sounds in the Android P developer previews (in which the problem is still present), it's become even more noticeable with repeated "dings" at connect/disconnect each night. But not everyone at Android Police has experienced this behavior with the phone. While it's possible that not all devices are affected, the specific charger configuration required to trigger the problem might be one explanation for the difference in experience.
The originator of the support thread speculates (with some supporting evidence) that the problem stems from faulty battery charge controller logic introduced with the Android 8.1 update.
The bug was initially reported to Google's Issue Tracker back in January, and almost two months on it doesn't seem to have been resolved. Considering that an overcurrent situation like this could be dangerous with a poorly engineered charger, that's not really OK. We've reached out to Google for comment, and we'll update this story if we hear back. In the meantime, 2016 Pixel XL owners may want to make sure they stick to known good chargers with overcurrent protection, like the stock one.
