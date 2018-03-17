Samsung began rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in early February (only to hit pause for about a week to fix random reboots), and Verizon became the first US carrier to roll out Oreo to those devices a couple days ago. Now there's word that Oreo is rolling out to Galaxy Note8 users in France and possibly some other countries.
According to SamMobile, Oreo began rolling out to Note8 owners in France yesterday. The baseband version for the Note8's Android 8.0, also known as Samsung Experience 9.0, is N950FXXU3CRC1. It includes the March security patch.
France may not be the only country getting an early taste of Oreo on the Note8: A Reddit thread includes comments from users saying Oreo is rolling out to other countries too. Back in early February, someone in the Samsung Community forums shared a screenshot showing their Note8 updated to Oreo without even being enrolled in the beta program, which is curious.
We'll have to wait for Samsung's official Oreo update notes to know exactly what's new for the Note8, but the notes for the Exynos Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) are probably a decent place to start expectations. If you've got an unlocked Note8, you can check for the update by going to Settings > Software update. Let us know how it goes.
- Source:
- SamMobile
