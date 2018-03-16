The Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch day is upon us, and with it comes one invaluable tool for all your modders, tinkerers, and free spirits out there: TWRP support. TeamWin's is now the best custom recovery you can flash on any device and support for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ was inevitable. But just in case you were a teeny bit worried it might get delayed, we're here to let you know those fears are unfounded. If you got the Exynos version of the flagship at least.

You can find the links for the TWRP pages below, with the downloads and instructions. Or you can grab the TWRP app from the Play Store. But remember to be cautious with all of this: if you don't know what a custom recovery is, you're better off staying clear.