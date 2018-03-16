Samsung is a big fan of including or charging a little bit more for bundles with its newly-debuted phones, as is evident from the free Gear 360 or 128GB + wireless charger combo for the Note8, the free Gear VR and optional $99 bundle for the S8 at launch, the later free Samsung Entertainment Kit for the S8, and more. Now Samsung is offering two optional bundles for the Galaxy S9 and S9+: a $99 'S9 Ultimate Bundle' and a $49 'Power Upgrade Bundle.'

Samsung doesn't specify exactly what's in each bundle aside from a quick description, so we'll break it down. The prices listed are those listed at publishing time, with all of them being discounted from Samsung aside from the wireless charging stand.

The $99 'S9 Ultimate Bundle' includes:

The $49 'Power Upgrade Bundle' includes:

In total, you're paying $99 for about $366 worth of stuff in the Ultimate Bundle, and $49 for about $124 worth in the Power Upgrade Bundle. For my money, I'd definitely pay the extra $50 and go for the Ultimate Bundle - you get a lot more bang for your buck, and the stuff in the Power Upgrade Bundle can be purchased for pretty cheaply if you don't care about the Samsung name. Do note that only one bundle can be chosen with each purchase; you can't have both.

Samsung is offering several other discounts for those who purchase the S9 as well that are worth noting. Here they are:

These deals are definitely tamer than the bundles', but some decent savings can be had with the Level On Wireless and the Gear 360. The Level U Pro is actually better to buy from Amazon, but that's the only instance of Samsung charging more as an add-on.

The add-ons are available with the purchase of any version (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, unlocked) of the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from Samsung. Up to $300 in instant trade-in discounts are also available, though the prices offered aren't great and I'd hesitate to trade anything with Samsung.

Note that you won't see the add-ons section until right before you pay. In any case, if you're considering a purchase of an S9 and your carrier isn't offering any enticing deals, Samsung's offering some compelling stuff.