Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a card-based dungeon crawler, an AR twin-stick shooter, a Souls-like ARPG, an AR-centric puzzle game, an idle tapper, a kid-friendly MOBA, and an anime-themed strategy RPG. Without further ado:

Lost in the Dungeon

Lost in the Dungeon is a dungeon crawler that uses a card-based system for its core gameplay. There are RPG mechanics as well that are used primarily for character growth. But what's interesting is how mixing card combat with RPG mechanics makes for an original concept that is pretty fun to play, and the fantastic art style only helps to cement how great this game is.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Lost in the Dungeon is a dungeon crawler based on a card system. The goal of the player is surviving to a series of increasingly hard dungeons thus being rewarded with the loot they need to get stronger and stronger. What characterizes the game is a combat system as much original as simple and intuitive without loosing in deep and strategy.

Battle Planet AR

There have been a lot of augmented reality games releasing on Android lately, and Threaks' latest release Battle Planet AR is one of the newest. It plays a lot like a twin-stick shooter, but it uses its AR tech to display the planets you battle on in your immediate surroundings to add a level of immersion. It also has roguelike underpinnings, so you are going to die often, but once you get the hang of it, you should be able to last longer and longer, which is your primary goal.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The very fabric of our universe has been compromised, Earth is now threatened by the deadly and unstoppable TERMINOIDS. Only the bravest souls stand a chance against their relentless onslaught. A new enemy, a new kind of war. Battle Planet AR brings the fight to you.

Animus - Stand Alone

Animus is billed as a stand-alone companion piece for TENBIRDS previous release Ire - Blood Memory. It is aiming to be Android's best Souls-like, which it almost nails. The graphics are fantastic, though the gameplay is a little hit or miss. Plus it's disappointing to see an upfront paid game that also includes costly in-app purchases.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Countless possibilities had been while hope rose and fell, but all were beaten into the dust, bringing an end to the age of champions. The lands now lay desolate and empty but for the acrimonious shadows, enslaved in the falsehood of their own creation. Yet... there is one left wandering the lands in torturous pilgrimage, to escape this prison... or end it.

YuME: Alice's Dream

NetEase Games' latest title to hit the Play Store is YuME: Alice's Dream, another augmented reality game in this week's bonus round. The art style is beautiful thanks to the design choice to use traditional Chinese landscape paintings as its inspiration. The gameplay is chiefly centered around solving puzzles. But honestly, this is a game you play to enjoy its design more so that something you play through because of its gameplay mechanics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

In the old oriental country, one butterfly flew into Ling's dream, bringing a new journey like never before. Annual Collection is now available, including the 9 new levels in the China Chapter expansion and 2 extra levels telling more stories. Based on AR technology, presents painting style sceneries, puzzles combined with oriental culture and classical melodies, with a fantasy oriental journey in the real world.

Idle Skies

Idle Skies is an enjoyable idle tapping game with 60 aircraft to unlock and 6 different worlds to discover. There are more than 25 separate aircraft upgrades, and the overall experience is relaxing thanks to the wonderful music. As far as gameplay is concerned, this is a standard idle game, so once you get going, it kind of plays itself. You will spend the majority of your time micromanaging your planes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

Have you ever dreamed of being a king of skies? In Idle Skies you can do it! Buy new planes, upgrade them and visit amazing worlds. With every step you are getting closer to your desired empire. Over the clouds there are plenty of secrets and it only depends on you whether you are able to discover them!

Stardust Battle: 3v3 MOBA

PlayStack's Stardust Battle is a new 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 arena combat MOBA with a kid-friendly theme. Your job is to recruit a gang of heroes so that you can claim a section of the city for your alliance. Of course your main goal is to climb the leagues so that you can earn yourself some special prizes, which consist primarily of new hero skins. So expect plenty of fashion wars.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

Gangs of intelligent space creatures are fighting over a mysterious and delicious element known as "Stardust" that enhances the natural abilities of all beings... Play through the adventure mode and face off against the deadly gang bosses! To play at the highest level you must create a balanced team and use all your spells with skill!

Master of Eternity(MOE)

The aptly named Master of Eternity (which can be shortened to MOE) may not be to everyone's tastes thanks to its heavy use of anime pixies, but underneath the cutesy anime veneer is a combat system worth exploring. There is a heavy use of dating-sim mechanics to grow your pixies strength, though the combat side of the game is on point and makes for one of the better free-to-play SRPGs on Android.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Enlist now to launch into a universe full of endless excitement! Engaging narrative that explores the backstory of every Pixie, mechanics, equipment, and suits that grow more powerful and complex as you progress, and SRPG combat that's as simple to learn as it is hard to master!

