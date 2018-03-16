Article Contents
Welcome to the end of another week. A "holiday" weekend is coming up, so have fun and be safe. For now, however, we have one final list of app sales to get through. Today features several awesome games on sale, like Baldur's Gate II (one of the best RPGs ever made, in my opinion). So enjoy what's on offer today, and I will see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Functions $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Multiple Timer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Systems of linear equations $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dim Night Mode Screen - Night Mode Pro $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Fruit Match 3 PRO: Crazy Mania $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Lovely Pets PRO: Match 3 $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Match 3 Amazon PRO $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Gravity Fighters $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- 魔塔新版:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Creatures & Jewels $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Toca Life: School $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Sonar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Gono - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Olmo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Walloop Pro (Amoled Live Wallpaper 3D 4K) NO ADS $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Enno - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Light X - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Luwix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- BoxToGo Pro $4.35 -> $2.49; 2 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Knots 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Suspension by Virtual Trainer $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Learn Czech Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Learn Vietnamese Language Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; 4 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
Games
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Galaxy Storm $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $7.99 -> $4.99; 7 days
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Toolbox eXtreme $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $21.99 -> $11.99; 7 days
Comments