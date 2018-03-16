Welcome to the end of another week. A "holiday" weekend is coming up, so have fun and be safe. For now, however, we have one final list of app sales to get through. Today features several awesome games on sale, like Baldur's Gate II (one of the best RPGs ever made, in my opinion). So enjoy what's on offer today, and I will see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days