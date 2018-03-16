Sony is usually quick to update their phones to the latest version of Android, but like many other manufacturers, it usually leaves the budget devices for last. The Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra were launched a year ago, both with MediaTek Helio P20 chips and impressive 23MP back cameras. Now the XA1, XA1 Plus, and XA1 Ultra are being updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.
Xperia Blog has already received several confirmations from XA1 owners, so if your device doesn't have it yet, you probably won't have to wait long. While some users are reporting improved performance, the phones' blue light filter has been removed, so it's not all good news.
The OTA has a build number of 48.1.A.0.116, with the February 5 security patch level included. No word yet on if the update contains Project Treble compatibility, but it's not very likely.
- Source:
- Xperia Blog
