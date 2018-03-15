Just about anyone who has spent much time shopping around for a battery case for their smartphone knows ZeroLemon, one of the category's top-selling and top-rated companies. With the recent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, it was only a matter of time before ZeroLemon unveiled their battery case solution for the latest flagships. That time has now come.
Let's start with the basics. The ZeroLemon S9 and S9+ battery cases come with 4700 mAh and 5200 mAh capacities, respectively, which means you more than double your battery life when using these cases. Of course, ZeroLemon sets itself apart with more than raw capacity.
ZeroLemon's cases are designed for 24/7 use, which means you don't have to remove the case to charge the phone or for data transfers. You also get a case that offers real protection with its quality TPU construction that keeps your phone safe from drops and scratches. The raised edge keeps your screen from bearing the brunt of falls flat on the ground while the rubberized grip helps prevent drops in the first place.
You also get conveniences like the ability to toggle the charging function on and off as well as an LED power meter to help you keep track of how much juice is left in your ZeroLemon.
Both models will cost $39.99. You can pre-order them now directly from ZeroLemon (link to S9 case/link to S9+ case) if you are located in the US and expect them to ship in around 2 weeks.
Learn more at ZeroLemon's official site.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments