Southwest Airlines doesn't often push major changes to its Android app, with the last one being a redesign from back in November 2016. But this latest update adds fingerprint authentication, which makes logging into secure apps a lot less of a pain. It's kind of a late addition, but at least it's here now.
Here's the changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
- Fingerprint is here! Log-in to the Southwest app with just a tap of your favorite Fingerprint!
- Are you on standby? Fantastic – now you can track your position on the standby list right from the app!
- If you’ve looked up a reservation, we’ve saved it for easy access the next time you need that trip information!
Fingerprint login is definitely the highlight of this update, though the other two additions are nice as well. Standby position tracking lets you see how close you are to getting a ticket for any particular destination, and reservation saving will prevent you from having to enter a ton of information a second time to recheck trip details.
These changes come with version 5.2.50, which is now live on the Play Store. Hit the widget below if you fly Southwest and haven't yet installed the app.
Comments