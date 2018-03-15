I have a fascination with languages and accents, and even though I never watched Star Trek (ducks), I find the guttural spit-inducing pronunciation of Klingon ridiculously awesome. I wouldn't, however, ever think of learning it: 3.5 languages are nice enough for me now. But for those of you who are excited about learning a language that not many people can speak, there's a Duolingo course for that.

Klingon has been promised by Duolingo for months - it was said to be coming at the end of last September. Instead, the course has just officially launched though it's only available on the web for now. The Android and iOS apps will have it at a later date. So if you want to give Klingon a go, head over to the Duolingo online page for the course and get started.

Image credit: Duolingo