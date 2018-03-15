Big things are happening at Nest with the release of products like the Nest Hello and Yale Door Lock. That alone requires an app update just toa dd support, but Nest is throwing in a few more features. You'll be able to peruse your alerts more easily, and there are a few other UI tweaks.
Here's the changelog for the latest Nest update.
- The Nest app supports Nest Hello video doorbell. Nest Hello lets you know who’s there, so you never miss a thing.
- Support for the Nest x Yale Lock. Lock and unlock your door from anywhere. Give people a passcode, instead of a key.
- Nest Cam customers can view an events list. Filter events you want to see: motion, person, or familiar face.
If you've got some of Nest's latest devices, this is obviously an important update. If not, the new event viewer is still plenty to get excited about. You can finally see events as a list rather than a timeline. You can also filter events based on the type of activity. There's talking, person, sound, motion, familiar face, unfamiliar face, and entrance. Of course, these are what you'll see with an IQ camera. Cheaper Nest cameras don't have all those features.
The new app version is in the Play Store, but we've got it on APK Mirror as well.
