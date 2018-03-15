It's been a busy year so far for Google's payment platforms, especially since Android Pay, Google Wallet, and Chrome's payment autofill feature were unified under new Google Pay branding. Previous Android Pay functionality is unchanged in the app, which allows you to add payment options from a wide range of banks and credit unions.

Google works on adding support for more institutions all the time, and its latest batch has now been confirmed by the Google Pay Help page for the US. Three new card types for banks already participating are now available for pairing with Google Pay: Synchrony PayPal Mastercards, American Express general purpose prepaid cards, and US Bank corporate cards. At the same time, support for 61 new banks and credit unions has been introduced. Check the list below to see if yours has joined the club.

121 Financial Credit Union Auburn Community FCU Auburn State Bank Bankers' Bank of Kansas BankSouth Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union CFSB-Community Federal Savings Bank City Bank City of Boston Credit Union CoVantage Credit Union Eastern Bank First Commerce Credit Union First Financial Credit Union FNB Bank, N.A. Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union Fulton Bank of New Jersey Fulton Bank, N.A. Gas & Electric Credit Union Hastings Federal Credit Union Helena Community Credit Union Iowa-Nebraska State Bank J.S.C. Federal Credit Union La Capitol FCU LegacyTexas LifeStore Bank McCook National Bank Members Choice Credit Union Metropolitan Commercial Bank Minnesota Valley FCU MOCSE FCU Nova Credit Union Pendleton Community Bank Peoples Bank (IN) R.I.A. Federal Credit Union Redding Bank of Commerce Ridgewood Savings Bank Rivertrust Federal Credit Union Rockland Federal Credit Union SAC Federal Credit Union Saint Francis X FCU Salisbury Bank and Trust School District 3 Federal Credit Union Shelby Savings Bank Shoreline Credit Union Southern Security FCU Swineford National Bank Territorial Savings Bank The Colorado Bank & Trust Company of La Junta The Columbia Bank The Harbor Bank of Maryland The Peoples Bank Co. Triad Bank TS Bank UME Credit Union United Southern Bank United Texas Credit Union UNO FCU Vermont Federal Credit Union Winchester Savings Bank Winsouth Credit Union Yantis Federal Credit Union

If your bank has made the cut, download Google Pay and see if you can add your card to it to make use of convenient contactless payments with your phone.