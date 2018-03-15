It's been a busy year so far for Google's payment platforms, especially since Android Pay, Google Wallet, and Chrome's payment autofill feature were unified under new Google Pay branding. Previous Android Pay functionality is unchanged in the app, which allows you to add payment options from a wide range of banks and credit unions.

Google works on adding support for more institutions all the time, and its latest batch has now been confirmed by the Google Pay Help page for the US. Three new card types for banks already participating are now available for pairing with Google Pay: Synchrony PayPal Mastercards, American Express general purpose prepaid cards, and US Bank corporate cards. At the same time, support for 61 new banks and credit unions has been introduced. Check the list below to see if yours has joined the club.

  1. 121 Financial Credit Union
  2. Auburn Community FCU
  3. Auburn State Bank
  4. Bankers' Bank of Kansas
  5. BankSouth
  6. Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union
  7. CFSB-Community Federal Savings Bank
  8. City Bank
  9. City of Boston Credit Union
  10. CoVantage Credit Union
  11. Eastern Bank
  12. First Commerce Credit Union
  13. First Financial Credit Union
  14. FNB Bank, N.A.
  15. Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union
  16. Fulton Bank of New Jersey
  17. Fulton Bank, N.A.
  18. Gas & Electric Credit Union
  19. Hastings Federal Credit Union
  20. Helena Community Credit Union
  21. Iowa-Nebraska State Bank
  22. J.S.C. Federal Credit Union
  23. La Capitol FCU
  24. LegacyTexas
  25. LifeStore Bank
  26. McCook National Bank
  27. Members Choice Credit Union
  28. Metropolitan Commercial Bank
  29. Minnesota Valley FCU
  30. MOCSE FCU
  31. Nova Credit Union
  32. Pendleton Community Bank
  33. Peoples Bank (IN)
  34. R.I.A. Federal Credit Union
  35. Redding Bank of Commerce
  36. Ridgewood Savings Bank
  37. Rivertrust Federal Credit Union
  38. Rockland Federal Credit Union
  39. SAC Federal Credit Union
  40. Saint Francis X FCU
  41. Salisbury Bank and Trust
  42. School District 3 Federal Credit Union
  43. Shelby Savings Bank
  44. Shoreline Credit Union
  45. Southern Security FCU
  46. Swineford National Bank
  47. Territorial Savings Bank
  48. The Colorado Bank & Trust Company of La Junta
  49. The Columbia Bank
  50. The Harbor Bank of Maryland
  51. The Peoples Bank Co.
  52. Triad Bank
  53. TS Bank
  54. UME Credit Union
  55. United Southern Bank
  56. United Texas Credit Union
  57. UNO FCU
  58. Vermont Federal Credit Union
  59. Winchester Savings Bank
  60. Winsouth Credit Union
  61. Yantis Federal Credit Union

If your bank has made the cut, download Google Pay and see if you can add your card to it to make use of convenient contactless payments with your phone.

