Keyboards are the unsung heroes of our smartphone interactions. We use them all the time yet we often forget they exist. But try installing your favorite keyboard on a new phone and you'll sure focus on it again because, more often than not, you'll have to set everything back like you want it to. That won't be the case for Fleksy users anymore as the keyboard has implemented cloud sync.

When you log in with your Google email and password on the Fleksy app, you should have it sync your themes, extensions, personal dictionary, and purchases. That way if you log in with those same details on another device, everything transfers over easily. (Oh how I wish Gboard would only save my settings so that I don't have to disable autocorrect each time I install it on a new phone!)

WHAT'S NEW

Here is it! You asked for it, and in this update we bring you... Cloud Sync!!

So, now, if you change devices, or have more than one device, Fleksy will sync your themes, dictionary, extensions and purchases.

Simply login with your Google email and password on the Fleksy app, and repeat on all your devices.

We hope you are as excited as we are. Happy typing!

If you're interested in giving Fleksy a go, the app is free and can be found at the link below. If you're already a user, the update should already be live for you.