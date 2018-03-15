Sony's Xperia XA2, announced at CES this year, is already marked down on Amazon and Newegg. The midrange device is currently going for $317.99 for the silver version on Newegg, a total savings of $32, while the black variant is available for $318.99 on both retailers ($31 off MSRP).

The XA2 features a Snapdragon 630, a 5.2" IPS LCD 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 23MP rear/8MP wide-angle front cameras, a 3,330mAh battery. Those specs aren't spectacular (ha), especially considering what else is out there for this price (or lower). Still, if you want to see what Sony has to offer, this is your chance to save some money early on in the phone's life cycle.

You have a choice between Amazon and Newegg, whichever you prefer. Again, the silver Xperia XA2 is $1 less at the latter retailer, versus full price on Amazon.