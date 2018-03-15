Earlier today, Google announced that Android Wear is being rebranded to 'Wear OS by Google.' For now, this is a simple renaming of the OS, with no functional changes to be seen. Google has now released a list of every watch that will receive the Wear OS update, and it looks identical to the list of watches that have been updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.
As far as I can tell, no watches have been dropped in the move from Android Wear Oreo to Wear OS. The Huawei Watch 1, Sony Smartwatch 3, Moto 360 v2, and a few others never received Oreo. Here's all the models getting Wear OS:
-
Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
-
Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
-
Diesel Full Guard
-
Emporio Armani Connected
-
Fossil Q Control
-
Fossil Q Explorist
-
Fossil Q Founder 2.0
-
Fossil Q Marshal
-
Fossil Q Venture
-
Fossil Q Wander
-
Guess Connect
-
Gc Connect
-
Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)
-
Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
-
Kate Spade Scallop
-
LG Watch Sport
-
LG Watch Style
-
Louis Vuitton Tambour
-
Misfit Vapor
-
Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
-
Michael Kors Access Dylan
-
Michael Kors Access Grayson
-
Michael Kors Sofie
-
Montblanc Summit
-
Movado Connect
-
Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
-
Nixon Mission
-
Polar M600
-
Skagen Falster Smartwatch
-
TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41
-
TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
-
Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
-
ZTE Quartz
Some other watches may receive a partial rebranding, since the watch's Android Wear app (which generates most of the UI) is updated through the Play Store, but settings menus and other areas will still say Android Wear.
- Source:
- Google Support
