Following a two-month beta testing period, Huawei is set to start the Oreo rollout for yesteryear's flagships, the P10 and P10 Plus. The information comes via a Facebook video from Huawei Philippines' account, informing users that the update should be ready.

Android 8.0 Oreo in Huawei P10 & P10 Plus Aaaand it’s finally here!😁 Get yourselves a taste of our Oreo by updating your Huawei P10 and P10 Plus devices today. Start downloading now!🙌🙌 #MakeItPossible #ThursdaySuperstar Posted by Huawei Mobile on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

As for what to expect, I'd suggest taking a look at what Ryan and I wrote in our Mate 10 Pro and Honor View10 reviews (respectively). My guess is that some things, like the AI features, will be missing or reduced in functionality, but Huawei has not released the changelog for us to peruse. Bummer.

For now, P10 and P10 Plus users should be looking for that oh-so-sweet update notification. Oreo awaits!