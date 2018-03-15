With so many games that land on the Play Store as pre-registration listings, sometimes it can be challenging to keep track of the better titles. I usually ignore the majority of them since most aren't really worth mentioning, but when you consider that GDC is only 4 days away, there are a few titles that have been making the rounds that are actually worth talking about, which is what this post is all about. So strap in folks, because here are 5 notable games you can pre-register for right now.

MARVEL Strike Force

FoxNext Games' MARVEL Strike Force has been in beta since late 2017, but only just recently has it been made available for pre-registration. It looks like it plays remarkably similar to Marvel: Avengers Alliance, which was shut down on September 30, 2016. At its core, it's a strategic turn-based brawler that pits the player's heroes against one or more waves of enemies.

--

In MARVEL Strike Force, ready for battle alongside allies and arch-rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game for your phone or tablet. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it.

The Walking Dead: Our World

Next Games' The Walking Dead: Our World looks as though it's an augmented reality title that tasks the player with defending their location from hordes of zombies. You can do this from the comfort of your own home, or out and about, much like how you would Play Ingress or Pokémon GO. There are plenty of legendary characters to collect, and you can cooperate with other players in weekly challenges for significant rewards.

--

The Walking Dead: Our World is a first-of-a-kind location based mobile game that immerses you into the zombie apocalypse. Defend your surroundings by fighting walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa - wherever you are and whenever you feel like it. Join forces with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and all your favorite characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians

For you older gamers out there the Might & Magic series should sound familiar. Ubisoft has held the license for the last 15 years, though little has been done with it. Well, that looks to be changing with the upcoming release of Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians on Android. It's billed as a strategy RPG, and honestly, it looks a lot like your standard turn-based free-to-play RPG. You will be collecting monsters and upgrading heroes by completing daily quests and participating in PvP arenas in order to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.

--

Enter the world of Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians - a fast-paced strategy RPG based on the medieval fantasy realm of Might & Magic. Journey through enchanted lands, collecting fierce and fantastic elemental creatures, and evolve a team of mighty warriors to summon to battle on the path to victory. Compatible with Android 4.3 and above.

Paladins Strike

Paladins Strike is an upcoming MOBA-like release from Hi-Rez Studios, the creators of the Smite MOBA and the Paladins first-person hero shooter. This is a top-down shooter that plays similarly to Overwatch mixed with a bit of League of Legends. It features 5 on 5 real-time battles, and you can select your hero from more than 15 familiar Paladins characters. Oh, and you will be able to choose from an escort payload mode called Siege, and a Summons mode that allows you to call upon powerful juggernauts.

--

Take Paladins on the go with Paladins Strike. More than 15 Champions are in the palm of your hand in this hero shooter. Paladins Strike is built for mobile, featuring real-time 5v5 battles from a top-down view against players from around the world. Choose from multiple game modes and defeat your enemies through superior team tactics

Giants War

Giants War is a card-based RPG from Gamevil that will have you recruiting a team of heroes in order to battle with numerous enemies and giant bosses. Of course, you will also have to manage resources, build a bunch of towers, and recruit Giants to so that you can create the largest base in the land. But what is really interesting is that every hero has a unique quest to embark upon, which should push the boundaries of longevity for those of you who are completionists.

--

Giants War is a stylishly crafted RPG with fast-paced gameplay and arcade-like action. Immerse yourself in this saga as you discover a world consumed by the war against Giants. Recruit a team of the strongest heroes, battle epic bosses, and customize your base.

And that is the end of the list. By pre-registering for any of these games, you should receive a notification once they officially release on the Play Store in your region. Keep in mind that sometimes these notifications lag behind news outlets such as AP, so it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the site if you are impatiently waiting for the minute one of these games go live. But if all else fails, you will eventually receive a notification, which can be helpful.