It doesn't matter how careful you are. It doesn't matter how much you baby your phone, how rugged a case you keep it in, or how religious you are about avoiding accidental drops. Despite your very best efforts, accidents can still damage your phone. When the worst happens, we want to get our devices back on their feet as quickly as possible. Now Samsung's working to streamline that recovery process for Galaxy users, as it partners with uBreakiFix to bring authorized Samsung Care repairs to over 300 uBreakiFix locations across the U.S.
Samsung's leveraging uBreakiFix's over 300 brick-and-mortar locations in America to make it easier for its users to get same-day service of their devices. Galaxy S and Note owners will be able to schedule service appointments online, or just bring their handsets in for drop-off at their convenience.
While you can get your phone fixed by any number of third-party companies, this Samsung Care partnership means that uBreakiFix is using official Samsung parts, tools, and following Samsung-approved guidelines. In addition to delivering service that is covered under your phone's warranty, uBreakiFix will also handle out-of-warranty repairs … for an appropriate fee, of course.
This isn't the first time we've seen a smartphone company connect with uBreakiFix to offer users convenient service options, and Google's worked with the firm for both Pixel and Pixelbook repairs. Beyond the 300-some uBreakiFix Samsung Care locations this new endeavor is kicking off with, Samsung says we can expect to see another 200 open their doors over the course of the next year.
Supported Samsung Galaxy phones include the brand-new Galaxy S9 and S9+, flagships extending back to the Galaxy S6, and the stylus-equipped Note 8 and Note 5. This Samsung Care uBreakiFix service gets underway tomorrow, March 15.
Press Release
Samsung Increases Customer Care Touchpoints Throughout the U.S.
- Samsung Care Brings Same-Day In-Person Authorized Support to More Than 300 uBreakiFix Locations Nationwide, and Growing
- Majority of Samsung Mobile Owners are Able to Get Authorized Care in Two Hours or Less
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – March 14, 2018 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced it is bringing same-day, in-person authorized service to Galaxy phone owners nationwide.
Starting on March 15, Samsung customers are able to bring in their Galaxy mobile devices to more than 300 Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations in the U.S. for same-day support, and within two hours or less for most repairs.[1] Samsung has plans to continue to expand the program across the country throughout 2018.
Galaxy owners can easily schedule an appointment at one of the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations nationwide atSamsung.com, or simply drop off their device without an appointment. All Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations use genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.
“At Samsung, our goal is to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with a customer first care experience that is as innovative as our products,” said Michael Lawder, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. “This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it.”
The Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations are in all major U.S. metro areas and reach the majority of the continental U.S. population.[2] By early 2019, Samsung and uBreakiFix plan to add nearly 200 more Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations to expand customer reach.
The Samsung Care authorized service locations will provide front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in and out-of-warranty support services[3] to the following Samsung phones:
- Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S6 and S6+
- Galaxy Note8 and Note5
To learn more about Samsung Care’s efforts, visit Samsung.com/us/support, or to schedule an appointment at a Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service location visit Samsung.com. For more information about uBreakiFix, please visit ubreakifix.com/samsung.
