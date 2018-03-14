It doesn't matter how careful you are. It doesn't matter how much you baby your phone, how rugged a case you keep it in, or how religious you are about avoiding accidental drops. Despite your very best efforts, accidents can still damage your phone. When the worst happens, we want to get our devices back on their feet as quickly as possible. Now Samsung's working to streamline that recovery process for Galaxy users, as it partners with uBreakiFix to bring authorized Samsung Care repairs to over 300 uBreakiFix locations across the U.S.

Samsung's leveraging uBreakiFix's over 300 brick-and-mortar locations in America to make it easier for its users to get same-day service of their devices. Galaxy S and Note owners will be able to schedule service appointments online, or just bring their handsets in for drop-off at their convenience.

While you can get your phone fixed by any number of third-party companies, this Samsung Care partnership means that uBreakiFix is using official Samsung parts, tools, and following Samsung-approved guidelines. In addition to delivering service that is covered under your phone's warranty, uBreakiFix will also handle out-of-warranty repairs … for an appropriate fee, of course.

This isn't the first time we've seen a smartphone company connect with uBreakiFix to offer users convenient service options, and Google's worked with the firm for both Pixel and Pixelbook repairs. Beyond the 300-some uBreakiFix Samsung Care locations this new endeavor is kicking off with, Samsung says we can expect to see another 200 open their doors over the course of the next year.

Supported Samsung Galaxy phones include the brand-new Galaxy S9 and S9+, flagships extending back to the Galaxy S6, and the stylus-equipped Note 8 and Note 5. This Samsung Care uBreakiFix service gets underway tomorrow, March 15.