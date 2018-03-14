Pocket seeks to organize web content so you can read it later—in fact, "read it later" used to be the name of the app. But I digress. The Pocket app just got an update with a long-awaited feature. Now you can find out about how long it'll take you to plow through the articles you've saved.
Here's the changelog, such as it is. It's really just a single item.
By popular demand, Pocket now shows time estimates for your saved articles and videos! When viewing your list, you'll see an estimate for how long it'll take you to read or watch them, right below the title
The estimated reading times are shown next to each item in your list, allowing you to decide what you do and don't have time to read. Very short articles don't seem to list any time at all. See the screen above for a few examples. This feature is live right now in the Play Store.
Comments