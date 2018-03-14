Way back at CES in January, Lenovo and Google announced they had partnered on two new virtual reality hardware products, but gave no indication as to a release date. But thanks to two listings at B&H Photo, the cat is out of the bag...and you can record the cat as it emerges from that bag in glorious 4K virtual reality starting on May 11.

The two devices, based on Google's new video format VR180, are the Mirage Solo, the first Daydream headset that doesn't require a connected smartphone, and the Mirage Camera, an "aim and shoot" VR camera.

During CES they were positioned as "simple and designed for anyone to use," provided that this "everyone" is ready to pony up $399 for the Mirage Solo headset and $299 for the Mirage Camera.

B&H lists the devices' availability as "expected" on May 11, but that seems a pretty solid date when one considers that Google I/O goes from May 8-10. Attendees on their way home from Mountain View can go right ahead and drop $700 on some sweet new consumer tech.

Both devices are available for pre-order from B&H right now. Amazon also has listings for both products, but still classifies them as "currently unavailable."

While you wait for May, here's the teaser video provided by Lenovo during CES.