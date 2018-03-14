Remember how long it took Google to make reminders work on Google Home? I won't bore you by recounting the whole sage, but the wait was substantial. At least adding new reminder features isn't taking too long. We heard some weeks back about location-based reminders in Assistant for phones, but the Home release was "in the coming weeks." For once, Google actually meant "in the coming weeks." It's live right now on a Home near you.

Setting a location-based reminder is easy—just tell Assistant you want to be reminded of something when you are in a certain place. For example, "remind me to pick up milk when I'm at the store." Because this is location-based, you won't be notified on Google Home. That thing stays at home. Instead, you get the reminders on your phone as you reach the specified location.

Yup, we’ve all been there. Try saying, "Hey Google, set a reminder to pick up more coffee at the grocery store" and your Google Assistant will remind you on your phone. pic.twitter.com/IkLjV4I2zd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) March 14, 2018

I just tested this on my Google Home and it worked fine. You can specify a particular location or something more general. I told it to remind me of something when I go to Target, and Home said it would remind me on my phone when I go to "a Target." Presumably that means it'll work the next time Assistant believes I am in any Target store. Neat.