Happy Pi Day! To celebrate, I have a small list of app sales for you. My apologies for how late this is today, but better late than never. Enjoy what's here, and I'll see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- GiGa File Manager - File Explorer Premium $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Melody Maker XD $1.50 -> Free; 3 days
- Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Battle West $3.49 -> Free; >1 hour
- Furniture Mod for MCPE Alpha - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Walking in Circles $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- AirBoy $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Animal Pet MCPE Mods $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Gun Mods Inventory MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Super Car Mods MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- TNT Mods MCPE Crafting $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Clock Maker Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- CPU Widgets $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- App Backup & Restore Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $8.99 -> $3.14; 1 day
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $7.19; 7 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.19; 7 days
Games
- EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Turn It On! $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- SP - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Golden : Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro - Apps on Google Play $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
