Happy Pi Day! To celebrate, I have a small list of app sales for you. My apologies for how late this is today, but better late than never. Enjoy what's here, and I'll see you all on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. GiGa File Manager - File Explorer Premium $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Melody Maker XD $1.50 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Placestor Pro- SOS SMS sender $1.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Battle West $3.49 -> Free; >1 hour
  2. Furniture Mod for MCPE Alpha - Apps on Google Play $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour
  3. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Walking in Circles $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. AirBoy $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  9. First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  10. 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  12. Animal Pet MCPE Mods $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Gun Mods Inventory MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  14. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. Super Car Mods MCPE $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. TNT Mods MCPE Crafting $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour
  2. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Clock Maker Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. CPU Widgets $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. App Backup & Restore Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $8.99 -> $3.14; 1 day
  3. Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days
  4. fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  5. Vape Tool Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  6. AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $7.19; 7 days
  7. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.19; 7 days

Games

  1. EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  4. Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  5. Turn It On! $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. SP - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Golden : Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro - Apps on Google Play $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
  2. Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days