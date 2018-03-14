When it launched, one of the biggest disappointments with the Honor 7X was that it shipped with Nougat out of the box. Not too long ago, however, Honor put out a call for beta testers to get the first glimpse of Oreo and EMUI 8 on the budget device, and now the time has come for that beta to start rolling out.

Honor FUT (Friendly User Test) participants received an email this afternoon indicating that they would receive the Oreo beta by the end of the week. The message was as follows:

"Hello FUT Testers, We'd like to thank everyone that has chosen to participate in our newest FUT trial for the Android O. The update will be releasing tomorrow March 15! It will be a staged rollout through out the day and everyone should have the update before the end of the week. Here are the steps to take to see if the update is available: Go to "Settings" and scroll to "System" Select "System Update" and give it a few seconds run a quick scan Hit "Check for Updates" option, if no update apears select top right menu option (looks like three dots) and hit "Download latest full package" If successful please install update, if nothing shows up please wait a few hours before trying again. Please use this email address to provide us details of any issues or new features you might run into or like. We are looking forward to hearing from you all. Thanks again for everyone that has participated in this release. We are looking forward to hearing all the feedback!"

The best phone that you can buy for $199 (in the U.S.) is about to get better. EMUI 8 brings a lot of nice changes and improvements to Huawei's Android skin. I obviously enlisted my unit in this beta program, so I am excited to get the update.