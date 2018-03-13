Spotify has just launched in Israel, Romania, South Africa, and Vietnam, bringing the total amount of worldwide markets to 65. So if you live in one of those four countries and you've been patiently waiting to become one of 159 million users worldwide (or you're lamenting the loss of Spotify Dogfood), it's your lucky day.

As part of the launch, Spotify has curated a couple of playlists for the Israeli, South African, and Vietnamese markets. In that order, they are as follows: