Back in October last year, we heard about a new service from Disney that would offer a one-stop digital library for movie content you had already bought. Movies Anywhere combines your purchases from iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu. The platform just announced its latest expansion, adding FandangoNOW to its list of connected retailers.
The library now has almost 7,500 film titles to choose from, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi which has just become available. As well strong partnerships with retailers, Movies Everywhere also has support from five major studios: Disney (including Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm) Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
At the same time, the app has been updated to squash some bugs and add some fun profile customization options to coincide with the latest Star Wars film. You can download it via the Play Store link below or grab it from APK Mirror. There's no additional subscription fee to use Movies Anywhere, so it's worth a try if you already use two or more of the other services.
Movies Anywhere Welcomes FandangoNOW, Strengthening The Digital Movie Ecosystem
Movies Anywhere and FandangoNOW together will further empower consumers to manage their digital movies, including today's highly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BURBANK, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movies Anywhere welcomes its newest digital retailer, FandangoNOW, Fandango's video on-demand service available on more than 200 million connected devices. Now, movie lovers can easily centralize and access their favorite digital movies purchased and redeemed through FandangoNOW alongside their titles from other participating digital retailers. Through Movies Anywhere, consumers have one home for their digital movie collection with a seamless, cross-platform digital entertainment experience and access to a library of nearly 7,500 digital movies—including 2017's No. 1 film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives digitally today.
Using the Movies Anywhere app and website, FandangoNOW customers can access their eligible digital movies from Hollywood's major film studios including Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment) and Warner Bros. Upon connecting their FandangoNOW account with Movies Anywhere, users can watch their favorite redeemed and purchased digital movies from participating digital retailers on an array of platforms including Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices and popular browsers.
"We are thrilled to welcome FandangoNOW, a go-to online destination for movie fans, as our newest digital retailer. Movies Anywhere is rapidly revolutionizing the way that consumers access and enjoy their digital movie collections. The app has been used to store over 100 million movies to date. The popularity of Movies Anywhere is largely due to the extraordinary content, including exclusives and promotions, and the support provided through our growing list of online digital retailers," said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere.
"At Fandango, we aim to deliver the best movie experience anytime and anywhere, throughout a movie's entire life cycle — from theatrical to home entertainment and beyond," said Fandango CMO, Adam Rockmore. "Since FandangoNOW's launch in 2016, we've been hyper-focused on innovation, including building one of the industry's largest collections of 4K Ultra HD movies and broadening our distribution on a wide variety of connected devices. Now, through our new relationship with Movies Anywhere, FandangoNOW customers will gain simple, streamlined access to their digital movies from Hollywood's major film studios."
To celebrate the launch of this exciting relationship with FandangoNOW, Movies Anywhere has amped up its user experience even more by adding several profile picture options. For example: Star Wars fans can choose from the Rebel Alliance Starbird, a Stormtrooper or the First Order emblem, and change their profile picture selection whenever they wish. Organizing and selecting digital movies through Movies Anywhere just became even easier—and even more fun.
About Movies Anywhere
Movies Anywhere simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Movies Anywhere brings together the movies from Sony Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film, The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment) and Warner Bros. Participating digital retailers are Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu. Movies Anywhere offers a library of nearly 7,500 digital movies, including new releases, and will continue to expand the consumer experience as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can connect their Movies Anywhere account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies from the comfort of their living room and across multiple devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices and popular browsers. Consumers can also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray and DVD disc packages from participating studios and enjoy them through Movies Anywhere.
About FandangoNOW
FandangoNOW is the fast-growing on-demand video service from Fandango, the nation's leading digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, theatrical ticketing, movie trailers, original content and home entertainment. FandangoNOW offers 70,000 new release and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and an extensive library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent -- no subscription required. The service curates entertainment options for every occasion and provides Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores to help consumers with their viewing decisions. FandangoNOW is now available on more than 200 million devices, including Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and VIZIO; over-the-top (OTT) streaming players including Roku and Chromecast; Xbox One video game system; iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets; and online at FandangoNOW.com, consumers can watch movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW anytime, anywhere, whether at home or on the go.
