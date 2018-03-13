An update to Google Photos landed earlier today. So far, we haven't come across any visible changes, but there are a few topics for a teardown. Hints can be found suggesting Google may be building a new movie editor. Improvements to the search interface could be forthcoming, as are helpful suggestions about features that may not be obvious to all users. As always, a link to the latest updates is available at the bottom.

New movie editor

It looks like a new movie editor may be coming to a future version of Google Photos. The latest update contains quite a bit of new text related to functions you'll normally find in a mobile video editor, including pickers for clips and music. If you think that sounds like the existing movie editor, you'd be right. In fact, most of the text below has an exact match or a very similar line already present in the text. However, one single line signals that this isn't just a run-of-the-mill reimplementation:

To use the new editor, you need to update your movie. Themes are no longer supported, so you'll lose any effects you may have.

This makes it sound like Google is changing the format it uses for movies and will suggest that users "update" them to be able to use the new editor. The warning about themes is a reference to the visual effects that can be applied to a video, not the recently-added "Movie Concepts" that are used to auto-generate a movie from photos and videos stored on your account.

From what's available above, it's hard to spot anything that actually marks a discernible improvement or new feature that separates this from the old movie maker. However, that might be explained by another batch of new lines for a so-called clip editor. None of the individual functions of the clip editor seem particularly remarkable, but it vaguely reminds me of the days before Google Photos was an entirely separate entity, but was instead a part of the Google+ app. That version of a video editor was still fairly simple, but it offered some features and a design that many users preferred to the current editor.

Judging by the text above, the clip editor will allow users to add photos and videos to their movie, enable or disable audio (mute) and motion on those clips, trim the length, and change the order.

I'm guessing a bit here, but I have a feeling that the clip editor will be used for piecing together the visuals for your movies, and then the new movie editor will have the responsibility of applying a soundtrack and possibly applying any visual effects, if new versions are available.

Even if the new movie editor doesn't reveal any new features immediately, it's very possible this editor will be a redesign of the code that will make it easier to enhance it in the future. That could mean we'll see regular improvements.

Promotions notification channel

We're well beyond the point of explaining notification channels, so I'll simply point out that a title for a new one has been added. This one is for Promotions, which likely relates to the printing promotions setting added in v3.13. So far, Promotions doesn't appear in the list of notification channels yet. It may not turn up until the first notification of that type is posted.

Search results with category counts

There's some guessing going into this one, but the names of many new strings may hint at search results that might contain a count of the different types of things found based on the search phrase. Three categories are mentioned: People, places, and things. From the look of it, a single main category will be found, but it may be accompanied by a count of other results that also match the criteria in some way.

This interpretation is based on the likely pairing of one initial string, e.g. 'One person found,' which would be combined with subsequent lines for the other categories, e.g. 'Plus 3 places' and 'Plus 1 things.' These all belong to strings with a "search retention" prefix. With that name, I'm inclined to guess that the counters might appear either in the search results as group headings, or possibly in the search box after tapping on it again. On the other hand, all of these strings include the word 'notification' in the name, which doesn't fit with my theory very well; but I also have trouble imagining a way to pair search and notifications.

Misc: Retentive actions / Desktop uploader

I only include this section because there's a lot of text here, but frankly, I doubt it's significant. A bundle of new strings with a "retentiveactions" prefix has been added. These are all lines of text describing features most of us already know about, but I think they are going to be used as promotional reminders of features many people have forgotten or might not know about.

The only tip in here that strikes me as interesting is a set of instructions suggesting that users dig up their old SD cards and use the desktop uploader to send any old pictures to Google Photos. There is even a new screen that helps users with sending an email with instructions for setting up the desktop uploader.

Version: 3.16.0.188434685