The last overhaul of Firefox was just a few months ago, with the release of Firefox 57 'Quantum.' Mozilla today released version 59 of the beloved web browser, across all platforms. While the desktop version speeds up page load times, improves the built-in screenshot tool, and tweaks the Top Sites page, the mobile changelog isn't quite as exciting.

Starting with v59, Firefox for Android is now an Assist App. This means you can start a web search by holding down the home button on your device, if you set Firefox as your default assistant. The update also adds HTTP Live Streaming support to the Android browser, so websites that stream video should work much better.

Firefox 59 is still rolling out on the Play Store, so you may have to download it from APKMirror if you don't want to wait. Mozilla also has direct APK downloads here.