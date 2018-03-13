Rumors from inside Facebook suggest the social network is looking to roll out news content to its video section this summer. The previously announced Facebook Watch platform features video content created for Facebook. The news videos will apparently come from traditional publishers, as well as online-focused ones. This leak also includes some details on what that content will look like.

According to unnamed sources in the company, Facebook is working with around 10 publications as launch partners. All news videos in Facebook Watch need to be at least three minutes long. However, Facebook has yet to decide how it will go about monetizing Facebook Watch news. It's working with its partners to decide what works and what doesn't.

Facebook is reportedly pledging to keep a daily vidoe feature in Watch active for at least a year as it experiments with promoting videos on Facebook. There's no official word on the launch timing, so the summer timeframe may end up pushed back.