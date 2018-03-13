Amazon is recalling six models of power banks in its AmazonBasics line, totaling about 260,000 units, due to 53 reports of overheating in the US. One of these reports caused chemical burns, and four caused property damage.

The official hazard listed by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is "The power bank's battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards." The six models in total that are being recalled, all of which were produced by Guoguang Electric Company Limited, are as follows:

16,100mAh

10,000mAh

5,600mAh

3,000mAh

3,000mAh w/ microUSB cable

2,000mAh w/ microUSB cable

Amazon has pulled all listings from its site, and if you click on the page via Google, you'll be greeted with a large "Sorry we couldn't find that page" and a picture of a dog. If you own one of these, go to Amazon's dedicated refund site or call Amazon at (855) 215-5134 from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Saturday.